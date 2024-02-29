JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.99

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.99 and last traded at $56.93, with a volume of 317188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.