Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.44

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2309265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.