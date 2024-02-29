Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $4,339,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,464,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,477,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.