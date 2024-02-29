Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.50

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 27767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

