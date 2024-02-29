Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,068,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 338,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $5,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Trading Down 3.5 %

Sprott stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $943.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

