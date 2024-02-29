Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

IDEX stock opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $237.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

