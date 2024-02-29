Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

