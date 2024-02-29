Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $525,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,498,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,800,000 after buying an additional 362,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,904,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,587,000 after buying an additional 707,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,277,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,468,000 after buying an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.