Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $549,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 69,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

