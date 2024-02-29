Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $570,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,058,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $268,803,000 after buying an additional 361,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

