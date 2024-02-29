Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,915,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1,147.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,608,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

DIVI stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

