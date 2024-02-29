Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 99,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

