Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,768,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 73.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 94,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

