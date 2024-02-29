Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after purchasing an additional 602,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 182,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

