Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CAO Kathryn Romano Sells 8,087 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $163.08 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.51 and a twelve month high of $173.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,038.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.