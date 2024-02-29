Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

