Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

