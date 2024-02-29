Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $190.96 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.15 and a 200-day moving average of $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

