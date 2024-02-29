Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 23,006 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %
LSCC stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.40.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.
