Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 23,006 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LSCC stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

