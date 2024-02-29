Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.68.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

