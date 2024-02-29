Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 749,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00.
- On Monday, January 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $393,436.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $405,246.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $174,122.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $97,908.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $432,738.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $422,124.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $393,588.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27.
Legacy Housing Price Performance
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $618.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
