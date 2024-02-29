Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 749,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,869,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $393,436.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $405,246.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $174,122.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,100 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $97,908.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $432,738.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $421,950.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $422,124.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $393,588.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,221 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $50,794.27.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $618.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

