Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lennar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lennar by 437.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 0.1 %

Lennar stock opened at $153.77 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

