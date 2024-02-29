Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

