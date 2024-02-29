Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Liberty Broadband worth $79,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after buying an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 155,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,938,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.7 %

LBRDK stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

