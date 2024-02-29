Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Holdings Trimmed by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,752 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 521,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after buying an additional 1,260,142 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $485,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,309,073.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

