Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given “Neutral” Rating at New Street Research

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBTYA. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.99.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares during the period. CQS US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717,571 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 938,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 71,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

