Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

