Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

LNW opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

