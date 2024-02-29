Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman Sells 3,306 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $256.57 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $256.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.