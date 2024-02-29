Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

