Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.50.

NYSE LNN opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

