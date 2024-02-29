LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 341.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of LiveRamp worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -160.32 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.