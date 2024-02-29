Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,460,000.00.

Jeffrey Francis Leger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

L opened at C$147.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$133.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.14. Loblaw Companies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$110.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on L shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.