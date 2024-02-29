Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

