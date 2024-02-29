Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $268.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

LOW stock opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

