Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $238.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.12. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $241.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

