LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,094 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 49.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 0.6 %

ALL stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

