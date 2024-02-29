LPL Financial LLC Acquires 79,677 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 13.64% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 million, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

