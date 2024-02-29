LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.41% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYE opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.