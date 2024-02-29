LPL Financial LLC Sells 22,540 Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 24.33% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 1,923.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 224,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

