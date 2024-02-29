LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

