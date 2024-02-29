Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s (LVLU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LVLU

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.