Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Luxfer worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

LXFR opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -649.92%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

