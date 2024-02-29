M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.53% of M/I Homes worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after buying an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 33.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 177,667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in M/I Homes by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 481,461 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

