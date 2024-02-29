Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 178.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

