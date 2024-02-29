Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) CEO James Lawrence Dolan Sells 24,284 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $906,036.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,783,000 after buying an additional 5,723,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after buying an additional 2,658,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after buying an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

