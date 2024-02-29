Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan Sells 8,236 Shares of Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $187.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.68. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

