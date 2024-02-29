Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Malibu Boats worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

