Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.14

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 104574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

