MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,477 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of MannKind worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in MannKind by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

